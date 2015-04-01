“Witches of America is a seeker’s memoir told through a quilted veil: a collection of strong, journalistic profiles of several fascinating American practitioners of the occult. Through these witches, priests and necromancers, Alex Mar surveys the history and modern practice of various forms of witchcraft in America, while investigating her own longing ‘to be disturbed, shaken into believing.’”

– THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW (Notable Book of 2015)

“What will resonate most with readers is [Mar’s] genuine and touching search for transcendence…”

– THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

“Weird and wonderful…”



– ELLE

“Witches, priests and priestesses, and even a necromancer receive a sympathetic, humanizing treatment as Mar encourages empathy for the ‘outer edges’ of society…Whatever one’s spiritual inclinations, Mar’s search for ‘something transcendent’ is bewitching.”

– PUBLISHERS WEEKLY (starred review)

